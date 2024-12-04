Five buildings approved for hotel conversion in Hengqin

Five vacant buildings have met the criteria for hotel conversion aiming to boost the local hospitality sector and tourism growth.

Macau.- Authorities in Hengqin have announced that five vacant buildings have met the criteria to be converted into hotels in an effort to boost tourism in the zone.

Speaking at a recent seminar on the initiative, Su Kun, deputy director of the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone executive committee, revealed over 10 applications for hotel conversions had been submitted but only five were approved. Among the operators involved are H World Group Limited, which manages over 9,100 hotels across 18 countries and regions, and the multinational brand Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

A policy signed in July allows unused commercial and office buildings to be converted into hotels for a period of up to eight years. This initiative was introduced to address the surplus of unoccupied buildings in the zone while enhancing the hospitality offering in Hengqin. It was launched following the relaxation of the visa policy between Macau and Hengqin in May, which introduced a multiple-entry visa for mainland Chinese travellers participating in package tours between the two locations.

Su also noted that more than 100 companies have shown interest in this initiative. According to Macau Business, there are 31 “non-starred hotels” in the collaboration zone, offering more than 9,200 guest rooms. As of October 2024, Macau has 146 hotels and various accommodation options, totalling 44,000 rooms.

Visitor numbers grow in Macau districts revitalised with support from casino operators

In related news, Elsie Ao Ieong, Macau’s secretary for social affairs and culture, reported that the six districts assigned to casino operators for economic revitalisation have seen at least 1.7 million visitors for performances since work began in 2023.

During a Legislative Assembly session on Monday (December 2), Ao Ieong said that more than 750 arts and cultural performances have taken place, creating work for over 200 service providers. Over 200 cultural and creative businesses were given a platform to sell their crafts and artworks.

Ao Ieong said that more late-night food and beverage businesses have been introduced in the Barra zone, which has been revitalised by MGM China Holdings. The Lai Chi Vun shipyards complex, revamped by Galaxy Entertainment Group is to see family attractions, an outdoor leisure space and a venue for performances open later this month.

Meanwhile, Piers 23 and 25, assigned to Melco Resorts & Entertainment, are undergoing renovation near the Inner Harbour while Rua da Felicidade, Wynn Macau’s project, is now fitted with canopies.

Under current gaming concessions, the six Macau casino operators collectively pledged to invest a minimum of MOP108.7bn (US$13.48bn) in non-gaming initiatives.