AIBC Eurasia charity auction raises vital funds for Foundation

The event has showcased an impressive collection of artworks, each piece contributed by renowned artists from across the globe.

Press release.- Amidst the grandeur of the AIBC Eurasia Awards ceremony, the charitable auction brought emerging tech and philanthropy together for an unforgettable and meaningful night. Held in the InterContinental Hotel Dubai opulent Al Baraha ballroom, the AIBC Eurasia Auction showcased an impressive collection of artworks, each piece generously contributed by renowned artists from across the globe.

Every bid from the AIBC Eurasia delegates in attendance helped fund and support vital projects for the Foundation, which this year included key initiatives such as an extension to a hospital in rural Peru, which will provide much-needed healthcare to communities there, and an MMA sports and learning centre in Sao Paulo, a project which brings targets disadvantaged youth from some of the city’s poorest neighbourhoods.

As a result of its efforts from 2023 to 2024, the foundation has raised a total of €935,400 through charitable auctions. This year, as part of its continued ESG efforts, the SiGMA Group will also donate a percentage of its ticket sales to charity.

Auctioneer Rick Goddard – a well-known figure at AIBC events – was in fine form, firing up bidding wars and delighting guests with his infectious charm. The AIBC Eurasia auction ultimately raised €47,000. The event received generous support from Fastex, an award-winning technology and service provider for the online and land-based gaming industry.

Auction 1: sold for €10,000 to Punin Group

Spotting a Winner: Jono Duran Pisano

A vignetted landscape highlights a stallion radiating with potential. The piece exudes a timeless quality, capturing a fleeting moment of energy and majesty. Its thoughtful composition draws viewers into the horse’s grace and spirit, symbolising ambition, freedom, and triumph in life’s race.

Auction 2: Sold for €11,000 to Payment Center

Dubai Forever: Edo

An ordinary man in a spacesuit walks through future Dubai, 2999 AD. Edo depicts two major global forces driven by unyielding ambition. Despite a hostile world, Dubai remains unstoppable, with flowers sprouting from sand. This vision reflects the boundless human spirit, suggesting that progress and survival thrive even in extreme environments.

Auction 3: Sold for €10,000 to Match Liquidity

The Safety Glitch: Angela Nikolau

The illusion of safety emerges from the contradiction between perceived protection and the violation of personal boundaries. Surveillance cameras, now ingrained in our reality, promise peace of mind but instead transform freedom into an illusion; offering not control, but a heightened sense of vulnerability in this exciting piece.

Auction 4: Sold for €10,000 to Punin Group

Eye of Yeshua: Salva Em

Eye of Yeshua’s embodies Salva Em’s signature style, showcasing a weathered wall effect that adds raw authenticity. Layers of plaster and acrylic spray create a richly textured surface, with irregularities inviting deeper inspection. Vibrant colours merge into abstract shades, heightened by glitter highlights. This rough yet vibrant synergy sparks a tactile, luminous journey for the viewer.

Auction 5: Sold for €6,000 to Match Liquidity

A Time for Transformation – The Year of the Snake: Lucienne Spiteri

This artwork weaves symbols of hope and transformation from multiple cultures: the benevolent white snake of Chinese mythology, the revered white snake of Iwakuni in Japan, and the healing serpent of African folklore. A red-haired woman’s serene presence, green attire, and the emerging white snake convey life force, wisdom, and renewal, while a pocket watch calls for timely self-transformation.

Get involved with the Foundation

The Foundation was founded in 2019 and is the philanthropic arm of SiGMA Group with a mission to empower underserved individuals and communities around the world through fundraising activities, charity work, education programmes, and skills training.