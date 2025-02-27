Osman Walker, SA Gaming: “At SiGMA Africa, we aim to showcase our latest product innovations and highlight exciting partnership opportunities”

Osman Walker, CSO at SA Gaming, gives details of the company’s upcoming presentation at SiGMA Africa.

Exclusive interview.- SA Gaming is one of the companies that will be present at the next edition of SiGMA Africa, which will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, from March 10 to 12.

To find out more about the company’s presentation at the event, Focus Gaming News spoke to Osman Walker, CSO at SA Gaming, who also provided details on the reception of the company’s latest release, Thai HiLo.

What strengths do you think make SA Gaming a strong fit for African markets?

SA Gaming’s strengths in African markets are based on thorough market research conducted in local areas. We have a deep understanding of unique consumer needs and preferences in this continent. We prioritise localisation by adding cultural elements into our products, ensuring they resonate with local audiences. Additionally, our established sales influence in the region helps us effectively reach and engage potential customers. This combination of deep market insights, tailored products, and strong local relationships positions us as a trusted partner in Africa. We are well-equipped to capitalise on any emerging opportunity and therefore to drive sustainable growth.

“We prioritise localisation by adding cultural elements into our products, ensuring they resonate with local audiences.” Osman Walker, CSO at SA Gaming.

What message will you be taking to SiGMA Africa?

At SiGMA Africa, we aim to showcase our latest product innovations and highlight exciting partnership opportunities. We will focus on our commitment to further understanding the African market and collaborating with local stakeholders in order to create tailored solutions. We hope to engage visitors by demonstrating how our products can meet their specific needs. By fostering meaningful connections and sharing insights, we hope to build strong relationships that will drive mutual growth and success in the region.

What will guests be able to see at the SA Gaming booth?

We will create an engaging experience for our visitors. There are kiosks showcasing our latest games. Visitors can interact with the products and get some firsthand experience. Our strong teams of professional business development personnel will be there to answer inquiries, share insights, and work towards achieving deals and building long-lasting friendships with any parties interested in doing business in Africa. All of this can take place in the dedicated bar area, where visitors can enjoy a drink, relax, engage in business discussions, and explore potential collaborations.

You recently added Thai HiLo to your portfolio. How has the new offering been received?

Thai HiLo has been met with an enthusiastic response thanks to its intuitive design, which makes it easy to understand and play. For those who have not heard of this game before, it is a dice game using three dice. Total scores from 3 to 10 are regarded as Lo, while those from 12 to 18 are regarded as Hi. A total score of 11 is known as HiLo and there is an individual bet type for this. There are more bet types on dice combination, which we are not going them through here.

Local players, of course, have received the game very positively as they find the game familiar and relatable.

The game has also attracted a diverse audience as it has opened new horizons for individuals unfamiliar with it. The success is an encouragement for us to continue the development of these regional gems to players worldwide.

Do you think there are opportunities to bring lesser-known games to new markets?

It is a definite yes. These hidden gems present infinite opportunities as they often feature unique mechanics and gameplay that can attract players who are seeking fresh experiences. At SA Gaming, we emphasise the cultural significance of these games to strengthen their connection with local players while promoting them to those who are unfamiliar. By establishing ourselves as a cultural cauldron, we position ourselves as the go-to source for new games. This fosters a loyal customer base and raises our brand image. Unique and innovative lesser-known games undoubtedly have a valuable space in the market.