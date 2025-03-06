AGEM Index up 9.2% in February

Eight of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases.

Asia.- The AGEM Index reached 150.62 points in February. That’s an increase of 150.62 points or 9.2 per cent sequentially. In year-on-year terms, the index rose 41.2 per cent, or 519.52 points. Eight of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases, resulting in eight positive contributions and four negative contributions.

Konami was the largest positive contributor of the month and the index’s history with a 27.8 per cent increase in its stock price, contributing a 130.07-point gain to the index. Meanwhile, Light & Wonder’s stock price increased by 26.8 per cent, leading to a 63.17-point increase. The largest negative contribution was Aristocrat Leisure Limited, whose 4.6 per cent decrease in stock price resulted in a 32.59 point loss.

In 2024, the AGEM Index rose by 34 per cent, representing the fifth-highest annual growth since the index began in 2005. Created by the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), the index lists 12 global gaming suppliers. Nine are based in the United States and are listed on the NYSE, Nasdaq, or OTC market, while two are listed on the Australian exchange and one on the Tokyo exchange. The index is calculated using the month-end stock price of each company, adjusted for dividends and splits, and is weighted based on estimated market capitalisation.