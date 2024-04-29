Macau announces new multiple-entry visa arrangement with Hengqin

Chinese nationals on package tours will be able to travel between Macau and Hengqin with a multi-entry visa.

Macau.- Authorities in Macau have announced a new multiple-entry visa arrangement for Chinese package tours to the city and neighbouring Hengqin. From May 6, Chinese citizens on tours will be allowed to travel multiple times between the In-depth Cooperation Zone and Macau SAR for seven days.

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) said the measure will help to expand the visitor market from mainland China, benefitting travel agencies and tour guides and promoting integrated development between the two regions.

The National Immigration Administration also announced a package of measures on Sunday (April 28), that includes allowing mainland Chinese individuals holding business visas for Macau to extend their stay in the city from seven to 14 days. Other measures include a trial of online processing for renewal and new issuance of travel documents in Beijing and 19 other cities, and applications for an exclusive visa for qualified personnel in six categories in Beijing and Shanghai.

There will also be intelligent and fast nationwide processing of business visas for Hong Kong and Macau, and issuance of one-year multiple-entry visas in Macau for the “other reasons” category.

Earlier this month, Ho Iat Seng said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024.