Macau gaming tax revenue up 35%

The government collected MOP88.13bn from casino operations in 2024.

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP88.13bn (US$11.0bn) in taxes from casino operations in 2024. The figure was up 35 per cent in year-on-year terms and surpassed the government’s forecast of MOP83.61bn by 5.4 per cent.

Under the 10-year concessions that came into effect on January 1, 2023, casinos pay 40 per cent on gross gaming revenue (GGR). Macau’s GGR for 2024 was MOP226.78bn (US$28.39bn), up 23.8 per cent year-on-year but down 22.45 per cent compared to 2019 (MOP292.45bn). Tax revenue figures cannot be directly compared because there is usually a delay between when GGR is documented and when the government recognises the tax as being paid.

The 2025 budget plan, which the Legislative Assembly approved on Monday (December 16), estimates that Macau’s casino GGR will reach MOP240bn (US$29.7bn) this year. Gaming taxes are expected to reach MOP93.12bn (US$11.6bn).

In January, Macau collected MOP7.19bn (US$896m) in taxes from casino operations. The figure was down 2.1 per cent when compared to the same month last year and accounted for 85.6 per cent of all government revenue.