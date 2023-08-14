FBM Champion’s Night at OKADA Manila celebrates bingo sites and industry partnership

The event demonstrated FBM’s appreciation for Bingo Operators and their employees.

Press release.- FBM Champion’s Night, an event held on August 10, 2023, at OKADA Manila, celebrated the outstanding achievements of the top-performing Bingo sites in the Philippines during the FBM Cash Panalo Promo, from June to July 2023. The Cash Panalo promo awarded a total of 20,000,000 pesos in cash prizes, marking a significant occurrence in the e-bingo industry.

The event demonstrated FBM’s appreciation for Bingo Operators and their employees, acknowledging their efforts during the FBM “Cash Panalo Promo”. The awarding ceremony honoured the Top 20 Bingo Sites with FBM Plaques and FBM souvenirs for their performance in this campaign. The event also acknowledged the essential support and partnership of the operators, contributing to memorable experiences for players.

FBM Philippines country manager, Pepe Costa, and FBM Philippines general manager, Ivanery F. De Lacerda, were present to honour the top operating site for the promo. Dan Cecilio, representing PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco, received an FBM Plaque of Appreciation. Atty. Jeremy Luglug, AVP of E-Games and Licensing Dept, Ms. Vina Oca, AVP of Gaming Licensing & Development Dept, and Maria Victoria Gutierez, AVP Slot Machine Department, emphasized the partnership between FBM and PAGCOR.

The Champion’s Night at OKADA Manila celebrated past accomplishments and encouraged future growth in the gaming industry. FBM’s dedication to its bingo hall venues in the Philippines and commitment to innovation ensures promising programs for its operators.