Europe: Cyprus police make one arrest in raid on alleged illegal gambling operation

A woman has been arrested and was found to have been residing illegally in the country.

Cyprus.- Police in Larnaca, the third-largest city on the European island of Cyprus, have carried out a raid on an illegal gambling hub. One woman was arrested and police seized 50 computers. According to local media reports, the woman’s temporary residence permit had expired. Police found 14 people allegedly gambling at the venue.

The gaming industry in Cyprus is regulated by a number of public bodies, the most important being The Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission which was established in 2015, under the Cyprus Casino Control Law and related Regulations.

The Cyprus Casino Control Law 2015 provided for a licence to be granted to a single operator to develop an Integrated Casino Resort and four smaller ‘satellite’ casinos. The licence was awarded to Melco Resorts. The company is developing the City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort, which could open by the end of this year.

In May, Lawrence Ho, Melco’s CEO, said the company had encountered difficulties with its contractor, who had struggled to meet its labour resourcing plans and maintain progress.

He said: “We are actively dealing with these difficulties as we remain fully committed to delivering Europe’s first integrated resort in Cyprus.”

Melco hopes to create an estimated 4,000 local job opportunities and approximately 2,500 permanent jobs once opened.