DigiPlus plans to resume Boracay casino project with Galaxy Ent

The founder of DigiPlus, Alfredo Benitez, says that he intends to go ahead with the stalled US$500m casino resort.

The Philippines.- Alfredo Benitez, the founder of DigiPlus Interactive Corp (previously Leisure and Resorts World Corporation), has expressed his commitment to reviving the long-stalled US$500m casino resort project on Boracay Island in the Philippines.

According to local media reports, he plans to work with Macau-based gaming entity, Galaxy Entertainment Group. Galaxy has been relatively reticent about the project, and the Duterte administration originally opposed a casino on Boracay Island.

However, Benitez suggested that the current Marcos administration may be more open to the venture. He believes an internationally recognised operator can bring more value to the Philippines. The casino-resort project’s minimum investment requirement, as stipulated by the gaming regulator PAGCOR, stands at US$500m. DigiPlus secured a provisional gaming licence from the authority in March 2018.

According to reports, progress has already been made in terms of land preparation, with plans and designs in place. LRWC acquired approximately 23 hectares of land on Boracay for the venture.

The project to enable gambling in Boracay has been strongly criticised by different sectors. Seven bishops and a diocesan administrator from the catholic church issued a statement against the plan, arguing that casinos would lead to destructive lifestyles and habits and would cause visitors to forget the beauty and value of the island.

The Catholic church’s Diocese of Kalibo and the Boracay Foundation Inc (BFI) had previously joined residents against the project. Former president Duterte was initially against allowing gambling on the island but later changed his decision on the grounds that the country needed money in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.