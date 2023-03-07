LRWC changes name to DigiPlus Interactive

The company says the name change aims to better reflect its commitment to innovation.

The Philippines.- Leisure and Resorts World Corporation (LRWC) has announced that it has changed its name to DigiPlus Interactive Corp as of February 28. The change aims to reflect a focus on innovation.

The group is involved in various gaming activities in the Philippines, including bingo, e-games stations, and slot arcades under a PAGCOR licence. A year ago, the company launched the first online bingo offering in the Philippines after PAGCOR approved its AB Leisure division’s request to begin operations as an electronic games system service provider.

According to the company’s press release, the company aims to “continuously provide the best services and products” with its “world-class multi-gaming platforms located both online and on-site all over the Philippines.”

The company said: “Our commitment to being one of the best in the retail gaming market will remain as our highest priority for our employees, customers, shareholders, and partners. This is an exciting time for us to reveal to all of you how we strategically created a stronger brand that will reflect how innovative and collaborative all of us together with our subsidiaries are in the next coming years.”