DigiPlus: no imminent plans for Boracay casino resort

DigiPlus has clarified that it has no imminent plans for its property on the island.

The Philippines.- DigiPlus Interactive Corp (previously Leisure and Resorts World Corporation) has issued a clarification about its plans (or lack of) for its property on Boracay Island. In a release published on Tuesday, the company said it had “no immediate intentions” to develop the 24-hectare site into an integrated casino resort.

It said the company was focused on the execution of its strategic transformation agenda. It aims to solidify its position as a technologically advanced digital entertainment group in the Philippines, expanding its digital entertainment sector, which has been the central focus of its operations since 2022. The company operates the first and only PAGCOR-licensed remote gaming platform, BingoPlus.

This clarification follows statements made by Bacolod City mayor Alfredo “Albee” Benitez, the founder and former director of DigiPlus, regarding efforts to resuscitate Galaxy Entertainment’s involvement in a US$500m casino resort venture on Boracay Island. Galaxy Entertainment Group has released a statement denying any intention to join the development.