Galaxy Entertainment rules out Boracay casino

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group has issued a statement to quell speculation that it will rejoin plans to build a casino on Boracay island in the Philippines. The casino operator has denied any intention to to join the development.

The statement comes after Alfredo Benitez, the founder of DigiPlus Interactive Corp (previously Leisure and Resorts World Corporation), said he was committed to reviving the long-stalled casino resort project. According to local media reports, Benitez planned to work with Macau-based Galaxy. However, Galaxy said in a statement: “Our recent focus is on the full reopening of Macau, ramping up our recently launched Phase 3, and the construction of Phase 4.”

The project dates back to 2017 when DigiPlus and Galaxy gained a provisional licence for an integrated resort from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). However, the development was paused due to environmental concerns, which led the island to close to tourism in 2018 for a six-month ecological rehabilitation ordered by former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.