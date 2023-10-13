Crown Resorts to support Police Veterans Victoria

Crown Resorts will provide mentoring and other support.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has announced that it will support Police Veterans Victoria (PVV), an organisation representing the interests of police veterans in the community. It will provide mentoring, training and hardship funds. The program will start in Victoria and expand nationwide.

Mike Volkert, chief executive officer at Crown Melbourne, said: “Crown Melbourne is one of Australia’s most visited tourist destinations, so we appreciate the efforts of Victoria Police in keeping our community safe and see firsthand the immense dedication police work requires.

“We work very closely with Victoria Police and can attest to the tremendous job they do, as well as the unwavering support they extend to our security operation. Our partnership with Police Veterans Victoria recognises that support and is our way of giving back to the brave men and women that have served in the blue uniform. By offering personalised mentoring, genuine career opportunities, and specialised training, we aim to empower these veterans in their journey beyond the police force.”

David McGowan, chief executive officer at Police Veterans Victoria, said: “Our collaboration with Crown Resorts is an exceptional milestone and a significant step towards supporting retired police veterans.

“This partnership reflects our shared dedication to these veterans’ well-being and successful transition to civilian life. Through mentoring, career opportunities, and specialised training, we’re creating a platform for retired police veterans to continue thriving.”