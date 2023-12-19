Crown Resorts staff volunteer for Salvation Army initiative

The volunteers donated and wrapped Christmas gifts.

Australia.- Some Crown Resorts staff members have volunteered to donate and wrap gifts for Salvation Army Australia in the approach to the festive season. The company said in a statement on LinkedIn: “As a team, we’re honoured to help create a festive season that truly benefits communities in need and reminds us just how good it feels to give back.”

