Crown Resorts launches probe into CEO Ciaran Carruthers

Ciarán Carruthers replaced Steve McCann as CEO of the Australian casino operator in 2022.

Crown Resorts is investigating allegations of overruling casino security.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has launched an internal investigation into CEO Ciaran Carruthers. The probe centres on allegations that Carruthers intervened to allow intoxicated customers back into casinos, overruling security officers’ decisions.

A spokesperson for Crown Resorts stated that, in line with governance protocols, external counsel has been engaged to conduct an independent review.

Ciarán Pearse Carruthers started as chief executive of the Australian casino group on September 6, 2022, after Blackstone’s acquisition of the company, which was previously owned by the Packer family.

The development comes amid ongoing regulatory challenges for Crown Resorts. In 2021, Victoria’s Royal Commission declared Crown Resorts unsuitable to hold a licence for its Crown Melbourne casino. The operator was allowed to keep the licence under stricter conditions.

Since then, the company has been hit with penalties for regulatory failings. In July, the Federal Court imposed an AU$450m (US$293.4m) fine. Crown has had to revamp its board, management and procedures to meet regulatory requirements.