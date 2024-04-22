China repatriates more gambling and fraud suspects from Cambodia

A further 135 suspects have been deported.

China.- The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has disclosed that Chinese law enforcement has completed the repatriation of another 135 people allegedly involved in gambling and scam activities from Cambodia. The group arrived in Wuhan yesterday (April 21) after 130 Chinese nationals were repatriated last week.

Chinese and Cambodian law enforcement authorities have been cooperating against transnational gambling, telecom fraud, and other crimes. China says over 680 suspects have been repatriated so far. Cambodia banned online gambling when an agreement with China was signed in March 2019. China has also pledged collaboration with Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos.