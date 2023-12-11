China and Cambodia pledge to eradicate online gambling-related crime

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has pledged collaboration with Cambodia.

China.- Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had held discussions with Cambodian deputy prime minister and foreign minister Sok Chenda Sophea, about collaborative efforts against online gambling and transnational crimes.

The meeting took place during the eighth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in China. Wang Yi, in a statement issued by central government-owned media, Xinhua, on Thursday (December 7), said the objective was to eradicate criminal gangs.

Cambodia banned online gambling when an agreement with China was signed in March 2019. In the first half of this year, police in Cambodia conducted 484 operations against illegal gambling leading to the arrest of 1,241 people.

China has also pledged collaboration with Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos to combat gambling fraud and related crimes, including human trafficking, kidnapping and unlawful detention. The four nations planned to establish a cooperation centre in Thailand’s Chiang Mai province.