130 deported to China from Cambodia over alleged illegal gambling

Cambodian police say they dismantled Chinese gambling and scam ring.

China.- The Ministry of Public Security had reported the extradition of 130 Chinese nationals from Cambodia due to suspicions of involvement in gambling and fraud. The suspects were flown to Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, on two chartered flights operated by Chinese civil aviation.

Authorities in Hubei province had dispatched a working group to Cambodia to carry out the extradition work in conjunction with Cambodian police. They say more suspects will be extradited in the coming weeks.

Chinese and Cambodian law enforcement authorities have been cooperating against transnational gambling, telecom fraud, and other crimes. Cambodia banned online gambling when an agreement with China was signed in March 2019. China has also pledged collaboration with Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos.