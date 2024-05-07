5 arrested over counterfeit chips at Macau casino

Police discovered 585 counterfeit casino chips with a collective value of HK$5.85m.

Macau.- The Macau Judiciary Police (PJ) have arrested five people for alleged involvement in a fake chip scam. Some 585 fake casino chips worth HK$5.85m (US$748,260) were discovered after a report at a Cotai casino.

During a press briefing, Tang Kam Va, chief of PJ’s Gaming-related and Economic Crimes Investigation Department, said the chips looked authentic and were worth at least HK$10,000 each. Those arrested are aged between 21 and 28. The police are searching for three more suspects.