Aruze Gaming Announces New Muso Curve 55 — Midnight Edition

Aruze Gaming America announced their new Muso Curve 55 — Midnight Edition Cabinet. Along with the cabinet, Aruze is also announcing two exclusive titles.

Press release.- Aruze Gaming America, Inc. (AGA), a leading developer of gambling entertainment solutions for the global casino market, announced the launching of its new Muso Curve 55 – Midnight Edition.

The new cabinet is design-focused, delivers beautiful and alluring aesthetics, with its midnight black colour and a dynamic 55-inch screen. Honeycomb pattern design and eye-catching graphics attract attention from all over the gaming floor. The experience transports players to new and exotic places, while crisp visuals, great bonuses and wagering excitement increase engagement for maximum fun.

Muso Curve 55 is part of Aruze’s new Premium Core product line, and one of only a handful of cabinets of this size and calibre available for sale in the market. Properties can now own this exceptional EGM with the most up-to-date technology while having access to the latest, most compelling slot themes.

Designed with the whole player experience in mind, it offers a sleek cabinet that perfectly complements its companion games. The new exclusive titles that will only be on the 55 Midnight Edition include:

X-Wheel Supreme God & X-Wheel Supreme Dragon: In this exciting slot experience, players have SUPREME fun with extra reel spins and wheel spin multipliers. Scattered bonus symbols bring the thrilling chance to trigger prizes and bonuses. Players watch for special bonus symbols that can add additional spins, resulting in even larger bonus prizes. Plus, wilds on the spinning X-wheel can mean big jackpots! The X-Wheel Supreme series is the ultimate in gaming fun.

Gong Cash Dragon & Gong Cash Lion: Fortunes abound with overflowing pots of gold coins in this exciting theme. With mystery symbols that randomly change and surprise bonuses, riches maybe just one spin away. Special scatters add to the fun and can trigger even more free spins & prizes.

“We are excited to be unveiling this new and exciting cabinet. It reflects the evolution and modernization of gaming, bringing the transformative player experience that truly attracts and engages patrons. Aruze is committed to continuing to bring our players and casino partners innovative gaming solutions, and this cabinet and its new titles will bring a whole new world of excitement,” said Rob Ziems, President, Aruze Gaming America.