Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino names new hotel manager

Aruba.- Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino has named Claudia Rodriquez as its new hotel manager. She will oversee the resort’s operations, from front of house to housekeeping and recreation. Hailing from Chile, Rodriquez has been with Marriott International for 18 years, working in sales, marketing and room divisions.

Raoul Lemmerling, general manager at Aruba Marriott Resort, said: “We are thrilled to have Claudia join our team. Her experience has covered many departments and ensures that she knows exactly what it takes to make an operation successful.

“The resort is primed to debut a variety of guest offerings this year, including enhancements to the adults-only Tradewinds Club and new cabanas at the adult pool, the launch of a new restaurant concept Mercát, Mediterranean Cuisine, and I’m confident that they will be executed to perfection and overall guest satisfaction will continue to be a strong suit of ours under her leadership.”

Before joining the Aruba Marriott Resort, Rodriguez held the role of executive assistant manager and director of rooms at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Prior to that, she spent seven years at the Marriott St. Kitts, the last four years as director of operations, leading hotel operations with a particular focus on employee development and training.

