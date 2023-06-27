Arkansas greenlights 17 new sports betting markets

Retail betting launched in Arkansas in January 2022 and online sports betting went live on March 5.

The Arkansas State Racing Commission has approved betting on volleyball, pool, bowling and more.

US.- The Arkansas State Racing Commission has approved 17 new markets for sports betting, including lacrosse, pool and bowling.

The new markets will supplement the 15 sports markets already authorised for betting. The other new markets are knuckle fighting, bowl, cornhole, disc, field hockey, floorball, futsal, National Hot Rod Association drag racing, world sailing, snooker, table tennis, volleyball, beach volleyball and water polo.

A panel with no dissenters accepted the list of new markets from 56 possible additions to the bet menu. New markets has been requested by casino representatives and Jennifer Rushin, tax division manager for the casino gaming section at the state’s Department of Finance and Administration.

Casinos will have to receive Rushin’s approval before adding specific leagues within the newly approved markets to their offerings.

Carlton Saffa, chief marketing officer for Saracen Casino Resort, told commissioners the integrity of the data for each market is sound. He said: “Everything that we’re looking at is something that has been approved in another state. In most instances, most states. In some instances as many as 30 states.” The casinos will also work with Rushin to review the specific integrity of the leagues within each of the markets.

