Arizona sports betting handle reaches record $713m in November

The handle was up by 15.7 per cent compared to November 2022.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was a record $713m in November, 10 per cent higher compared to October’s handle ($648.2m) and up by 15.7 per cent year-on-year. Mobile wagering hit $706m and retail betting $6.1m.

The Arizona Department of Gaming said operators made $40.9m in revenue prior to free bets deductions. Net adjusted gross event wagering receipts totalled $20.3m, with the state taking $2m in privilege fees.

FanDuel brought in the most mobile bets in Arizona in September at $249.2m. It posted $7.7m in revenue. DraftKings brought in the most revenue ($9.7m) from retail bets of $2.4m).