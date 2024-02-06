bet365 launches in Arizona

The company has partnered with the Ak-Chin Indian Community.

US.- Online gambling operator bet365 has announced its launch in Arizona in partnership with the Ak-Chin Indian Community. It’s the ninth state for bet365 in the United States after Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Iowa, and Colorado.

It said in a release: “Like bet365, the Arizona sporting scene is Never Ordinary and boasts several professional and college teams, earth-shaking fan-favorite moments, and exhilarating championship events. Just in time for the Big Game, sports fans in the Grand Canyon State can enjoy the bet365 experience featuring market-leading offerings like amazing Bet Boosts, the fastest In-Game product, and Same Game Parlays.”

As a part of their partnership, bet365 will also be making a $1m charitable donation to the Ak-Chin Indian Community.

Ak-Chin chairman Robert Miguel said: “We are excited to partner with bet365, and appreciate its charitable contribution to the Community and vital services for Ak-Chin Members. With bet365, we will be able to provide our customers a premier experience – no matter whether they visit our sportsbook in-person or online.”

Arizona sports betting handle reaches record $713m in November

According to the Arizona Department of Gaming, the state sports betting handle was a record $713m in November, 10 per cent higher compared to October’s handle ($648.2m) and up by 15.7 per cent year-on-year. Mobile wagering hit $706m and retail betting $6.1m.

The Arizona Department of Gaming said operators made $40.9m in revenue prior to free bets deductions. Net adjusted gross event wagering receipts totalled $20.3m, with the state taking $2m in privilege fees.