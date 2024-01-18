Arizona to accept new applications for sports betting licences

The regulator will evaluate all applications received based on the criteria according to the State’s event wagering rules.

US.- The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has announced that it will begin accepting applications for at least two sports betting licences in February. The regulator will accept applications for one event wagering licence reserved for Arizona Tribes and no less than one event wagering licence reserved for Arizona Sports Franchises.

The application window for event wagering licences will open on February 16 and will close on March 4. Applicants are encouraged to review the provided materials on ADG’s website carefully to understand the application process and requirements. The regulator will evaluate all applications received based on the established criteria according to the State’s event wagering rules and statutes.

In August 2023, the ADG granted an event wagering operator licence to bet365 as the representative for the Ak-Chin Indian Community. In June, the ADG announced that it would begin accepting applications for available event wagering licences.