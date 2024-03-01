Arizona’s Casino del Sol detects cyber attack

The FBI and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department are investigating the incident.

US.- The FBI and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department are investigating a cyber attack against Casino del Sol in Tucson, Arizona. The attack impacted ATMs, credit card systems, Wi-Fi, TVs, phones, and electronic door key systems. Poker, slot machines and table games remained operational, but bingo was closed, and the casino’s restaurants and bars had to limit transactions to cash. The “Club Sol” rewards programme was taken offline.

The Casino said in a statement: “An outside attempt was made to access Casino Del Sol’s Systems. We are working with the Pascua Yaqui Police Department and the FBI. Please stand by for updates. We extend our sincerest apologies for any disruption or concern this incident may have caused to our valued guests. Your trust and security remain our top priorities.”

In September 2023, MGM Resorts said it had identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems. The incident affected credit card transactions and other computerised systems across its casinos and hotel network in the US.