Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort name John Dinius as president and CEO

US.- Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community enterprises, have announced the appointment of John Dinius as president and chief executive officer. Dinius replaces Dennis Leong, who served in the position for 13 years and retired at the end of 2022.

With more than two decades of experience in gaming at casinos in California, Dinius served as CEO of Table Mountain Casino Resort in Fresno. Under his leadership, the property opened a new multi-million dollar casino resort.

Dinius also spent more than 20 years with Sycuan Casino Resort, where he held positions at nearly every level within the casino, including slot attendant, operations manager, slot director, and general manager.

Bernice-Cota Gann, chair of the Salt River Enterprises Gaming Board of Directors, said: “The depth and breadth of John’s experience make him the ideal CEO to take Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort to the next level. His appointment comes at an exciting time for our properties as we ready ourselves to mark many milestones in the weeks, months, and years to come. Among them, a major renovation at Talking Stick Resort as well as the 25th anniversary of Casino Arizona.

“Dennis brought professionalism and elegance to Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort. He has served our Enterprise loyally, guiding us through times of hardship and great prosperity. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him all the best.”

John Dinius commented: “I am honored to join Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort. The properties have stellar reputations within the industry and are market leaders within the State. My goal is to help each property grow and evolve, while maintaining their position as the standard bearer for gaming and hospitality. All of this with the purpose of supporting the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.”

This year, Casino Arizona will celebrate its 25th anniversary and recently opened a new bingo hall and taqueria. Talking Stick Resort opened in 2010 and offers s497 guest rooms, three pools, and 10 restaurants and lounges. Last year, the Resort opened a new Arena poker room. Together, the venues have 2,500 slot machines plus table games and keno.