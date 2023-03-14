Arizona sports betting handle falls to $572.5m in December

The handle was down 7.3 per cent from November’s $617m.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $572.5m for December 2022, down 7.3 per cent compared to November’s $617m, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming. However, December was the fourth-highest total in 16 months of wagering in Arizona and the fourth month in a row with more than half a billion dollars in wagers. The state’s handle for the calendar year surpassed $6bn.

Gross revenue totalled more than $54.4m after operator losses and federal excise taxes, resulting in a 9.5 per cent hold. Sports wagering generated $28.9m in tax receipts in the first full year of wagering in Arizona. Operators recorded $473.1m in revenue prior to losses and federal excise tax.

Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort name John Dinius as president and CEO

Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community enterprises, have appointed John Dinius as president and chief executive officer. Dinius replaces Dennis Leong, who served in the position for 13 years and retired at the end of 2022.

With more than two decades of experience in gaming at casinos in California, Dinius served as CEO of Table Mountain Casino Resort in Fresno. Under his leadership, the property opened a new multi-million dollar casino resort.