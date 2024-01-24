Aram Khachatryan: “Absolutely amazing new slot games will be announced at Pascal Gaming’s stand at ICE”

Pascal Gaming’s head of Business Development & Marketing spoke with Focus Gaming News about the company’s strategic preparations and high expectations for ICE London 2024.

Exclusive interview.- As ICE prepares to hold its latest edition in London, Pascal Gaming’s head of Business Development & Marketing Aram Khachatryan reflects on the company’s preparation for the expo, the releases Pascal Gaming is planning to introduce, and their expansion project for 2024.

How is Pascal Gaming preparing for ICE London 2024? What does the company expect for this year’s edition?

Year 2023 was an amazing journey for Pascal Gaming and ICE 2024 is going to be another opportunity to highlight the best of our efforts and releases. The further we grow the more potential for new products we see in the new markets and with new partners. The recent releases will be the proof of our strategy – the next-gen games should be unique in gameplay and features, oriented to delivering the players with all-new experiences of fun, game strategy and involvement of the player’s skills.

Last year we made a massive turn in our product strategy, focusing on the diversity of game genres and uniqueness of game features, in slots, crash games, table games and the other 6 lines. Pascal Gaming will take this all to the next level in 2024 and develop these directions even further. The plans are massive, according to our product capacity.

Pascal Gaming will take this all to the next level in 2024 and develop these directions even further. Absolutely amazing new slot games will be announced at ICE at our stand, new crash games and table games will be showcased there as well. An updated version of the Gravity retail solution will be shown, featuring new features to make the operation in retail even easier and more reliable.

The key game for ICE, about which we plan to provide a sneak peek for key partners only, will yet be released after ICE, with anticipation to become a major game changer in the most emerging market nowadays – Brazil. Aram Khachatryan, head of Business Development & Marketing at Pascal Gaming.

Are you planning to introduce new products in ICE London?

ICE is the best time to release top new games, and we will. Amazing new slot games will be released right before the event, based on creative concepts, all-new game logic and extremely thoroughly design visualization. These games are aimed to deliver new ambiance to traditional slot players in slot-oriented markets and present a very strong and creative alternative to traditional slot games.

Pascal Gaming will also release a game from the Bet-on-game line, which we anticipate to become a major hit in the emerging market of Brazil. This is an online version of a quite traditional and beloved game, to which we added unique features and came up with a distinctive game logic. This is a major release from Pascal Gaming, which has been created to become a real game changer and a big hit in the market, details to be disclosed at our stand at ICE.

On top of this, we will showcase the new release of our Gravity Retail Solution, which underwent a major update and became way faster and easier to operate, with additional reporting systems and lots of new features, like split-screen streaming. The retail game line now features 12 games, a mix of traditional and exclusive retail and virtual games.

Of your 2023 releases, which of the games has brought the best audience feedback?

Pascal Gaming released a series of games, which within the following months became one of the top games in the portfolio. Among them are Golden Tree series (10-, 40- and 100-line), Fruity Clover series (10-, 20-, 40- and 100-line), as well as the Wild Weed. Seasonal slots of Christmas Spins and Pumpkin Payday are performing very well even off the season.

Fast Flip of Bet-on-game line has become a major hit and has attracted a vast audience, thanks to wider betting markets and highly engaging design. The crypto game line had a very strong start and performs accordingly now, as long as it features traditional, but strongly simplified fast games with seamless wallet support.

Table game line enjoyed a successful release and strong performance of Bet-on-poker, which has managed to become a top table game in many markets.

We enjoy high interest from the industry towards retail and virtual sport games. The first crash game in retail, featuring provable fairness, is a major hit, which induced us to expand this game into a series of highly market-specific games, again to be available for demo at our stand at ICE.

Are you planning to continue your expansion in new markets in 2024?

Our plans in 2024 are a straightforward reflection of our results in 2023. We entered more than 20 new markets and we plan to proceed on with this strategy. By the end of the last year, Pascal Gaming’s games received certification in Ontario, Denmark, Romania. We will be entering several European, Latam and African markets as well. This process is to a higher degree reinforced by major partnerships with network operators that we have been working on since last year, and of course, expansion among already entered markets is among our priorities.

What new industry trends do you think 2024 will bring?

Our perception of the new industry-wide trends are an increase of crash games and other fast games, as the trends of 2023 will penetrate this year with a stronger momentum. The huge diversity of the gameplay storylines and in-game features will be common; some with and some without success.

We believe that the year 2024 will be a year of experimenting to a higher degree, with the most successful products and solutions to survive to 2025 even. Aram Khachatryan, head of Business Development & Marketing at Pascal Gaming.

On the operator’s side, the gap between next-gen operators and more traditional, old-school operators will become even bigger with regards to innovative approaches to gaming content, player incentives and acquisition sources. All new market entries will push the sophistication of major tools forward and the use of new technology will intensify the competition among them. This all will only contribute to the industry development and progress.

What are your goals for the next months?

Pascal Gaming’s business team has been working hard on a series of major deals, several of them to be concluded at ICE. We are looking forward to them, so anticipate several major partnership announcements, following the ICE.