Approaching €1bn bets participated in jackpots: SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator’s Q1 2023 achievements

Press release.- SOFTSWISS presents the Q1 2023 milestones achieved by its Jackpot Aggregator. The first quarter witnessed significant growth and expansion in terms of clients, betting volume, and product functionality.

During Q1 2023, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator drew almost 4,000 jackpots to exceed 16,000 since the product launch. The team welcomed 13 new partners, bringing the number of active clients closer to 30 and proving the industry’s confidence in the product’s capabilities and reliability.

During the same period, the Jackpot Aggregator successfully launched jackpot campaigns for 22 new brands to bring the total number of brands in the portfolio to 41, and the number of launched jackpot campaigns to 45.

This achievement spotlights the company’s dedication to providing outstanding jackpot solutions to an expanding range of online casinos, as well as emphasises the increasing trust in jackpots for boosting player engagement.

In Q1, the amount of bets participated in jackpots exceeded EUR959m. The figure indicates the scale of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator’s operations and reflects the high level of player engagement and enthusiasm across client casinos.

The functionality development was also a crucial focus in Q1 2023, driving growth and innovation. The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator introduced several new features, expanding the solution’s toolkit to meet the ever-evolving needs of operators:

Integration with the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook : operators can now launch jackpot campaigns specifically tailored for sports betting enthusiasts. The integration is meant to render a comprehensive gaming experience for players across different verticals.

: operators can now launch jackpot campaigns specifically tailored for sports betting enthusiasts. The integration is meant to render a comprehensive gaming experience for players across different verticals. Time-based Jackpots: this feature allows clients to set up engaging activities such as Happy Hours, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Drops. These periodic jackpot events boost player excitement and overall engagement.

this feature allows clients to set up engaging activities such as Happy Hours, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Drops. These periodic jackpot events boost player excitement and overall engagement. Baby Jackpots: operators now have the ability to accumulate a dedicated amount in parallel with the current jackpot pool, which serves as a starting point for the next round. Additionally, the team reinforced the solution with the Jackpot Limit feature and the Overflow Pool to ensure a seamless and controlled jackpot experience for operators and players.

operators now have the ability to accumulate a dedicated amount in parallel with the current jackpot pool, which serves as a starting point for the next round. Additionally, the team reinforced the solution with the Jackpot Limit feature and the Overflow Pool to ensure a seamless and controlled jackpot experience for operators and players. Expanded Crypto Support: in response to the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, the Jackpot Aggregator expanded its support for jackpot campaigns to include all popular cryptocurrencies.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, said: “We are happy that in Q1 we succeeded in expanding our functionality and released updates in response to our client’s requests. The new features benefit operators, making their projects a dream for any player.”

The unique advantage of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator resides in its exceptional service for operators, which includes ongoing support and customisation of jackpot campaigns to meet business goals.

