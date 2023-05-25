SOFTSWISS publishes free online casino budget calculator

The Budget Calculator is available on the SOFTSWISS website for anyone looking to succeed in the iGaming market.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a software solutions provider for iGaming, has created an online casino budget calculator.

The free budget template is designed to help operators realistically plan the costs and revenues involved in running an online casino brand. It serves as a valuable tool for entrepreneurs to manage their operational expenses, mitigate potential risks, and optimise overall returns.

The budget calculator is available on the SOFTSWISS website for anyone looking to succeed on the iGaming market. It is available on various devices, including smartphones. Access to the tool is easily obtained: after filling in the contact form, the user will receive an email with a guide containing a link to the budget balance sheet template.

The cheat sheet accompanying the budget balance sheet template offers instructions for using the budget calculator template as well as defining the key terms and metrics used within. The online casino budget calculator covers expenses related to both the pre-launch and post-launch phases of an online casino business. The downloadable file is also designed to allow users to plan their expenses for 12 months and outline potential profit and loss figures.

Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWISS, comments on the launch of the new guide: “With over a decade of experience as a trusted partner to a huge range of iGaming businesses, we have gained extensive industry knowledge, which has enabled us to innovate and improve our products and services continuously. Therefore, we know better than anyone that launching a new project is a complex and multifaceted process. We created The Budget Calculator template as an easy pre-launch checklist, helping potential partners be sure in building successful online casinos from the ground up.”

Sharing its knowledge globally, SOFTSWISS is committed to actively expanding its presence in the LatAm market this year. As a further step, the company will be present at SiGMA Americas from 14–18 June, at stand D80, to share its vision for the region’s future development.