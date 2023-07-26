Appeal launched against Concord Casino relocation plan

The appeal to the zoning board argues that charitable gaming halls and microbreweries are not permitted in the Gateway Performance District.

US.- An appeal has been lodged against the approval of plans to relocate New Hampshire’s Concord Casino to vacant land off Loudon Road. Attorney Amy Manzelli filed an appeal against the planning board’s June 21 decision on behalf of Asby Road resident Kassey Cameron with the superior court and the city zoning board of adjustment.

The appeal to the zoning board argues that charitable gaming halls and microbreweries are “not expressly permitted in the Gateway Performance District.” The plans were considered as a hospitality venue. The 20-page superior court appeal says the board did not follow due process.

“The Planning Board did not provide adequate due process to members of the public, including the Plaintiff, when reviewing and evaluating this site plan application,” the appeal states.

The proposal first went before the board in December and was held up after staff requested an emergency services impact report. The planning board voted 4-2 to approve a major site plan review in June. Andy Sanborn, a former Republican state senator, and a partner in the project said the move, which will be done in phases, will be the first charitable gaming facility in the state to be built from the ground up.

