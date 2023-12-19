Anna Johnson named next CEO of Svenska Spel

Johnson will take the helm in place of Patrik Hofbauer in June 2024.

Sweden.- The state-controlled gambling group Svenska Spel has appointed Anna Johnson as its next CEO. She will take the helm in June 2024, which leaves a period of four months after current CEO Patrik Hofbauer leaves to become CEO of the telecoms firm Telia Company.

Johnson has been CEO of the Swedish branch of management consultancy and auditing firm Grant Thornton since 2016. Svenska Spel’s board described her as a ‘proven leader’ with a history of implementing corporate transformation, efficiency and reorganisation.

Svenska Spel chairman Erik Strand said: “We have undergone significant changes in recent years and are well equipped today to offer sustainable gaming experiences that contribute to a better Sweden. The board and I are very much looking forward to working together with Anna and her management team.”

Johnson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity, and I am both grateful and humble for such trust. Svenska Spel is known as Sweden’s premier gaming company with many well-known gaming experiences. The group has a unique position and opportunity to drive sustainable gaming that contributes both joy and excitement for the benefit of the Swedish people and Swedish sports. I am looking forward to leading Svenska Spel’s change journey together with employees and continuing to create results.”

Svenska Spel reported steady revenue of SEK 1.97bn (€167m) for Q3. That’s a rise of 1 per cent year-on-year. The levelling off of revenue came as the Swedish gambling market saw growth stall for the first time since 2020 in the first half of this year.

Net gaming revenue from the land-based gaming operations of Casino Cosmopol and Vegas gaming halls fell by 11 per cent to SEK 247m. Svenska Spel attributed this to the increase in competition from online gaming and restaurant casinos. The operator said it has adapted its operations with new opening times at Casino Cosmopol properties as of the start of October.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s National Audit Office has commenced its audit of Sweden’s gambling regulator, Spelinspektionen. Announced in August, the audit was called to probe the effectiveness of SGA’s supervision of Sweden’s regulated gambling market since its launch in January 2019.