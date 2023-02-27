Anakatech and Endorphina announce a new partnership

Through this new partnership, Endorphina’s popular slots will be integrated into Anakatech’s platform.

Press release.- Anakatech has just announced a new partnership with Endorphina, an established provider of online casino games. The partnership will allow Endorphina’s popular slots to be integrated into Anakatech’s platform, bringing top-tier gaming entertainment to players in Spain and the European regulated market.

Jeff Letlat, COO of Anakatech, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are beyond excited to be adding Endorphina to our collection of games suppliers and expanding our games library further with their excellent and varied offerings, especially in the MGA and Spain.”

Khadija El abi, sales manager at Endorphina, also comments on the new partnership: “We at Endorphina are very delighted to be taking our popular slots to Anakatech’s projects in Spain and in the European regulated market – which are key strategic markets for Endorphina.

“As we bring quality, choice, and prime entertainment to Jackpots and Gratograna players, we’re looking forward to a long and prosperous partnership!”