Amusnet’s Stoichkov #8 wins Online Game of the Year at the BEGExpo Awards 2024

Press release.- Amusnet’s celebrity slot, Stoichkov #8, is the Online Game of the Year at the BEGE Awards 2024. For the 15th time, the Association of the Gaming Industry in Bulgaria, honour the outstanding contributions of companies, organizations, and individuals driving positive growth within the gaming industry.

Stoichkov #8, a 5-reel, 40 fixed-pay-lines video slot, is the result of the company’s partnership with football legend Hristo Stoichkov. It brings together the worlds of gaming and football, celebrating the legacy of a true icon known for his dynamic playing style and intense competitive drive. Since its launch in June 2024, it has gained significant recognition, ranking among the top products in markets such as Spain, Bulgaria, Italy, and Argentina.

The provider’s outstanding presence at the 15th Balkan Entertainment & Gaming Expo, featured a well-curated selection across Online Casino, Live Casino and Land-based verticals. A major focus of the expo was presenting the Type S premium slot cabinets, which gained attention, together with AMUSeBOX – the multigame available for slot machines featuring 52 internally developed casino titles. Games both available in Online Casino and sType S series are top performers like 20 Golden Coins, Deco, 40 Bulky Fruits, and Fruits & Gold, as well as Virtual 500x Vegas Roulette, Virtual 120x Space Roulette, and Virtual 72x Monaco Roulette.

Amusnet’s stand proved to be a premium entertainment hub, with visits from many industry stakeholders and Bulgaria’s most famous gaming streamers. It emphasizes the company’s commitment to engaging with varied audiences and aligning its offerings with local preferences and broader market trends.

The 15th edition of BEGExpo drew over 85 exhibitors and thousands of visitors from across Europe and beyond; it highlighted cutting-edge innovations, including advanced slot machines, AI-driven analytics, and digital gaming advancements. For Amusnet, the 15th Balkan Entertainment & Gaming Expo offered a valuable platform to engage with industry leaders and stakeholders, strengthening the company’s role in advancing growth within the Balkan gaming market. As a leading provider in the region, the company leveraged the expo to strengthen its connections within the gaming community, aligning with BEGE’s emphasis on regional legacy and global recognition.