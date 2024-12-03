Amusnet launches new online slot: Extra Crown Deluxe

The high-quality graphics and sound effects are complemented by special features.

The company has unveiled its latest addition to its portfolio.

Press release.- Amusnet has unveiled its newest addition to its online casino portfolio, Extra Crown Deluxe. The online video slot will take players to a world of art-inspired luxury, “where every spin is a masterpiece”.

The game features 5 reels and 20 fixed paylines hosting 11 symbols – an abundance of fruits, bells, and sevens. Players should watch out for the Golden Lion, which is the Wild, and the Crown – a special symbol that appears only on the first, third, and fifth reel in the base game and on all reels during Free Spins mode, and triggers the prize above the reel on which it lands on.

The high-quality graphics and top-notch sound effects are complemented by special features that boost player’s chances of getting a bigger prize.

See also: Amusnet introduces CoinGobbler – Christmas Edition and six more Christmas-themed slots

Dynamic Reel Prizes: The Crown Symbol awards the prize above the reel it lands on if it’s active. In the base game, only the 1st, 3rd, and 5th reels feature active prizes, and over the Free Spins mode, all reels host active prizes.

Cash Prize: In the base game, the Cash Prize is only awarded above reels 1, 3, and 5, while in the Free Spins mode, it can be awarded above all 5 reels. It is a random multiplier on the current bet for the spin. The Cash Prize is awarded by the Crown Symbol if it lands on a reel with such a prize above it.

Expanding Symbol Respin: All symbols except the Crown can be Expanding Symbols. In case of winning a Respin with an Expanding Symbol, the symbol expands on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th reels.

Free Spins: The Free Spins are triggered only as a prize above the reel where the Crown symbol lands. If, during Free Spins mode, the Crown Symbol lands under Expanding Symbol Prize, it triggers 1 Free Respin.

Buy Bonus: Players are given the opportunity to buy Random expanding symbol plus 3 Free Respins, 10 Free Spins, 12 Free Spins, or 15 Free spins at the prize of, respectively, 37.5x total bet, 52x total bet, 62.4x total bet, and 78x total bet.

Secret Key: Players can unlock the reel prizes from reels 2 and 4 during the base game.

Gamble: Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gamble feature!

Jackpot Cards: Once the Jackpot Cards bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed!