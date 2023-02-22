Amusnet celebrates record-breaking participation at ICE London 2023

The iGaming provider excelled all expectations at the biggest-ever edition of the global expo.

Press release.- Amusnet’s participation at the biggest-ever ICE London edition was beyond any previous record. The tremendous 600 m2 double-deck booth with a spacious bar area and 10 luxurious meeting halls was the largest in scale so far.

It showcased the most iconic titles such as 20 Golden Coins, Hot Deco, Cocktail Rush, Drops of Water, Diamond Plus, and together with the latest releases – Aztec Forest, and 40 Bulky Fruits offered top-class entertainment and features’ trail to more than 35 000 expo attendees.

The colossal innovative kinetic light installation fascinated guests with a unique colour motion performance and organically turned Amusnet stand into a gathering spot for social networking.

To add a positive incentive and memorize the moments at the spectacular stand a promotional photo activation was executed under the name “Ice to meet you”, giving all visitors the chance to win luxurious expo gifts.

Unprecedented Amusnet transferred the Live Casino thrill right on the spot, with its first-ever roulette, specially developed for the international expo. ICE Roulette, featuring the signature Jackpot Cards bonus integration, enabled visitors to bet directly from the stand and observe the game.

The pioneering product drew a lot of interest as it showed the process “behind the scenes” while delivering the real live casino experience.

The company announced its business news in numerous productive meetings with partners: portfolio update, market expansion, Live Casino new titles, and the development of a Land-Based Casino vertical.

As part of the company’s strategy to deliver a full spectrum of gaming entertainment Amusnet started the development of its first slot cabinet line. This marks another significant step forward in the company’s growth plan. In line with the most innovative technologies and gameplay trends, the new vertical official release is planned for 2024 Q1.

The reason behind Amusnet’s beyond-compare performance was the team of more than 180 team members from various divisions within the company who brought their creativity and energy to London in order to both deliver and gain premium industry experience.

Ivo Georgiev, CEO of Amusnet, said: “ICE London was not only a great chance to showcase the company’s products and solutions to an international audience, but also an opportunity to meet forward-thinking professionals and really be part of a business community that sets the future of the global iGaming industry.”

ICE London is the leading global gaming and gambling event that services the entire industry. The 2023 edition was the largest on record with 40 000+ attendees and 650+ exhibitors, occupying 553,975 sq. ft. of net space. The event was held over three days on 7-9 February 2023 at the ExCeL London and brought together solution providers and gaming professionals across all key verticals.