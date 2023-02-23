Amusnet signs partnership with NetBet Italy to provide a suite of games

NetBet Italy is going to release some of Amusnet’s top-notch content.

Amusnet has announced a new partnership as part of its strategy to establish itself as a leading name in the iGaming market.

Press release.- Amusnet has secured a partnership with NetBet Italy. In addition to Italy, Amusnet is already cooperating with NetBet on other territories.

NetBet Italy is a well-known operator with a 20-years history in the iGaming industry. The operator has a presence worldwide and continues to evolve and innovate, rewarding both new and existing players.

NetBet Italy is dedicated to giving its players the best possible iGaming experience by constantly bringing the latest titles from the most exciting providers.

As an initial step, NetBet Italy is going to release some of Amusnet’s top-notch content. The titles that will first be available for the Italian players: Shining Crown, 40 Burning Hot, Zodiac Wheel, 5 Dazzling Hot, and many more.

Polina Nedyalkova, branch director in Italy for Amusnet, commented: “Our journey with NetBet has always been successful, so we’re thrilled that we extended our partnership also in Italy”.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Here at NetBet, we’re committed to bringing the most exciting iGaming talent to our many loyal customers.”