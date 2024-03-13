Amusnet to unveil its latest innovation at SAGSE Buenos Aires: Type S Slot Cabinet Series

Amusnet will participate at SAGSE Buenos Aires 2024 as a Golden Sponsor.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced its participation at SAGSE Buenos Aires 2024 as a Golden Sponsor, demonstrating its unwavering support for the thriving gaming community in Argentina. The 32nd edition of the event will provide a large industry stage for the provider to introduce its latest breakthrough, the land-based slot cabinets, this time in the heart of Latin America.

At the prominent expo, Amusnet’s dedicated team will present the company’s advanced casino solutions and the expertise of the dynamic Latin American gaming sector. According to the company, “attendees and stakeholders will have the opportunity to witness a meticulous curation of offerings in the Online Casino, Live Casino, and Land-based Casino verticals, crafted to ensure a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience for players in Argentina”.

Hernan Garritano, country manager LATAM-SC at Amusnet, said: “Participating in SAGSE Buenos Aires is an incredible opportunity for us to connect with key stakeholders and demonstrate our evolving dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology. We are extremely excited to present our newest product, the Land-based slot cabinet series Type S, which is a significant milestone for us, elevating Amusnet’s positioning to an all-casino solutions provider.”

Amusnet explained that Type S resulted from an impressive investment and 2 years of relentless dedication to R&D, technical design, construction, software, and game portfolio precision. It is the company’s first-ever high-end slot cabinet series, manufactured according to the utmost standards of the global land-based casino industry. It also stated that it brings together state-of-the-art technology, premium design, and exceptional player engagement for an extraordinary gaming experience. The game portfolio features Amusnet’s award-winning titles, such as Fruits & Gold, Drops of Water, 20 Golden Coins, and Cocktail Rush.

At booth 142, Amusnet is set to unveil a selection of online slot games featuring titles like Shining Crown, Candy Palace, and Aztec Forest, together with its most popular Live Casino games. With six thrilling roulette variations powered by cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art studios, players are offered a 24/7 live gaming experience. From Dynamic European Roulette to Vegas Roulette 500x, each game features professional hosts and live dealers, ensuring entertainment and excitement across multiple devices.

As Amusnet prepares to introduce its latest casino products and solutions at SAGSE Buenos Aires 2024, the company demonstrates its dedication to innovation and excellence. The company stated that “its participation as Golden Sponsor underscores its commitment to advancing technology and contributions to the thriving Latam market”.