Amusnet and Bwin partnership set to elevate player experiences in Greece

This collaboration positions aims to enhance the online gaming experience for Greek players.

Press release.- Driven by a shared commitment to elevating player experience across Greece, Amusnet and Bwin are leveraging their combined strengths to set new standards for excellence in the country’s online gaming sector.

Jelena Stankovic, Country Manager at Amusnet Greece said: “Partnering with Bwin marks a significant milestone in our strategic expansion within the Greek market. We are integrating our gaming solutions with one of the industry’s most trusted and respected brands. This collaboration positions us to redefine and enhance the online gaming experience for players in Greece.”

Ioanna Beriou, director of Corporate Affairs expressed: “All of us at Bwin are committed to the continuous evolution and improvement of our operations and services. With this in mind and with great pleasure, we welcome Amusnet to our portfolio. A leading game provider in Casino & Live Casino games that further expands the already broad range of entertainment options on our platforms.”

Local players can find some of the company’s most popular games, such as Extra Crown, Vampire Bites, 7 & Crystals, Dancing Dead, Fruits & Gold, 20 Golden Coins, Drops of Water, Hot Deco, and many more.

Extra Crown is a 5-reel, 10 fixed-line video slot that combines a vibrant mix of fruits, bells, and sevens within a regal theme. The Crown Wild symbol offers substantial rewards, while the Dollar and Star Scatter symbols excite winnings. Designed with art-inspired elegance, the game combines luxury and thrilling features to create a dynamic and rewarding experience.

Vampire Bites is a 5-reel, 5 fixed-line slot game that immerses players in a gothic world of vampires and hidden treasures. With its hauntingly beautiful design and dark atmosphere, the game captures the essence of vampire lore. Each spin unveils wild beasts and gothic rewards, creating a thrilling experience as players explore the riches concealed in the shadows of the night.