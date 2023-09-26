Amusnet unveils time-traveling adventure in ‘Cavemen and Dinosaurs’ slot

This 5 reel, 20 fixed line slot features modern graphics, captivating symbols, and exciting features such as Free Spins, Instant Win, Buy Bonus, Gamble, and Jackpot Cards.

Press release.- Amusnet unveils an enthralling new video slot experience with “Cavemen and Dinosaurs.” This 5-reel, 20-fixed-line slot takes players on a time-travelling adventure, immersing them in a world of ancient wonders and excitement.

With 12 symbols, including the Wild meteor and Scatter volcano, this game offers modern graphics and unexpected surprises.

During gameplay, a dinosaur may randomly cross the screen and drop an egg, leading to an Instant Win for fortunate players. Free Spins bring flying meteors that transform symbols into Wilds, substantially boosting the potential for substantial wins.

Amusnet invites players to embark on a journey into the past, where treasures await the bold and adventurous. Free Spins can be extended if a meteor lands on a Scatter symbol during the feature, and the game also offers a Buy Bonus feature for 8 additional Free Spins, multiplying the total bet by 100x. The Gamble feature allows players to multiply their winnings, while the Jackpot Cards Bonus game reveals impressive jackpots.

With “Cavemen and Dinosaurs,” Amusnet offers a unique gaming experience that combines history, excitement, and the chance to win big. Travel back in time and become part of this thrilling narrative today.