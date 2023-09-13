Amusnet is bringing the show to life at SBC Summit Barcelona

The event is set to take place between 19th and 21st September at the Fira Barcelona Montjuïc, Spain.

The third edition of SBC Summit Barcelona 2023 will be marked by Amusnet outstanding participation as a Premium Sponsor.

Press release.- At booth CG40, Amusnet will showcase its most famous casino products such as 20 Golden Coins, Fruits & Gold, Candy Palace, 20 Bulky Fruits, and Cocktail Rush, as well as its renowned Live Casino titles like Vegas 500x Roulette, Dynamic Roulette 120x and European Roulette.

The company will be also presenting its newest captivating 5-reel slots Cavemen & Dinosaurs and Dancing Dead, emphasizing its diverse and ever-evolving gaming portfolio. Cavemen & Dinosaurs, release date September 19th features thrilling elements such as free spins with random wilds and retrigger options, Instant Win, and a gamble feature for added excitement.

Dancing Dead, set to debut in October, promises an exhilarating gaming experience with a range of exciting features including Expanding Wilds, Pick Me Bonuses, and a Gamble mode, providing players with even more ways to enjoy and win with this thrilling new slot-inspired by the traditional Mexican feast Day of the Dead.

To add engaging entertainment at the Amusnet booth, visitors will have the unique chance to participate in a 360-degree video activation, dedicated to the upcoming Dancing Dead slot release, and seize the opportunity to win premium prizes. As a tradition, Amusnet will elevate the event atmosphere by offering an exclusive cocktail menu, inspired by its most famous slots.

Amusnet will have the honour to be among the sponsors of the 10th edition of the SBC Awards 2023, which will take place on the final day of the SBC Summit Barcelona on Thursday, 21st of September at the remarkable winery venue of Caves Codorniu in Barcelona.

The leading international provider’s nomination in two categories, including Casino/Slots Developer of the Year, reaffirms Amusnet’s strong standing in the iGaming industry, underscoring its dedicated efforts in delivering cutting-edge casino technology appreciated by partners and players globally.

The nomination for Employer of the Year serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel valued, motivated, and engaged. Furthermore, as a Premium Sponsor of the event, Amusnet will be supporting the Football Tournament, the Sports Betting, Casino and iGaming Zone and the Official Senior Executive Party at Shoko.

The SBC Summit Barcelona conference and exhibition serves as the premier gathering for global leaders in the sports betting and iGaming industries, fostering discussions on the industry’s future, knowledge exchange, and the establishment of valuable connections. This event has solidified its status as a must-attend occasion for professionals in the iGaming sectors, offering a unique opportunity to engage with thousands of participants worldwide, representing various industry segments.

In 2023, SBC Summit Barcelona returns to Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc for its third edition in what promises to be the biggest-ever SBC event.

