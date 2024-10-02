Amusnet strengthens LatAm presence by partnering with Rush Street Interactive’s RushBet brand in Mexico

Through this new partnership, local players will have access to Amusnet’s classic games and latest titles.

Press release.- Amusnet has officially joined forces with Rush Street Interactive, an igaming and betting company in LatAm that operates RushBet Mexico, to accelerate its expansion within the region’s igaming market. The new launch features a selection of the company’s top-notch and latest titles on the platform, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in digital entertainment across LatAm. Additionally, in collaboration with Rushbet México, the slot game Dancing Dead has been prominently featured on Mexican national TV.

Rushbet CEO Richard Schwartz said: “Amusnet’s reputation for excellence in the industry aligns perfectly with Rushbet’s vision of providing top-tier entertainment. By integrating their diverse game library, we are elevating our platform’s quality and offering our players a fresh, engaging experience.”

Daniel De Los Rios, LatAm head of marketing, commercial and account management at Amusnet, added: “Thе partnership with Rushbet México, one of the most popular and trusted gaming destinations, ensures that local players get access to our exciting games, including the Dancing Dead slot, which is set to be released by RushBet in October for the whole country, just in time for the Day of the Dead. We look forward to more exciting marketing opportunities in our collaboration, such as the recent featuring of our games on major Mexican TV channels and programs like Viva la Vi.”

Dancing Dead is inspired by the vibrant and colourful fiesta of the dead. This 5-reel, 20 fixed lines video slot features 11 captivating symbols reflecting the festival’s lively theme, complemented by an enchanting musical backdrop. The game includes an Expanding Wild Symbol, which enhances winning potential.

Additionally, the Pick Me Bonus, triggered by 3 Scatter Symbols, invites players to select between two dancing skeletons, revealing multipliers of up to 50x.

20 Golden Coins is an innovative and modern video slot that marks the beginning of advanced online games. This 5-reel, 20 paylines video slot bursts with new and rewarding features. It combines classic fruity symbols with immersive graphics and a captivating soundtrack. The Star Scatter Symbol can bring significant rewards, while the Number 7 Wild Symbol enhances winnings.

Extra Crown is a 5-reel, 10-fixed-line video slot that transports players to a kingdom of fruits, bells, and sevens, where fortunes await the bold. The Crown Wild symbol offers great rewards, and the Dollar and Star symbols serve as Scatters to boost winnings. The game also features Expanding Wilds and pays Both Ways, enhancing the chances for royal rewards.