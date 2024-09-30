Kalin Angelov, Amusnet: “We were thrilled to see the strong interest in our portfolio at SiGMA East Europe and to receive positive feedback”

Amusnet’s sales manager spoke with Focus Gaming News about the company’s attendance at SiGMA East Europe, held in Budapest, Hungary.

Exclusive interview.- Kalin Angelov, sales manager at Amusnet, spoke with Focus Gaming News and explored the company’s presence at SiGMA East Europe. He shared his excitement after been awarded with Best Game Studio at the expo, and the expectations for the upcoming months.

How was your overall experience SiGMA East Europe? What were some key takeaways or highlights for your company?

Our experience at SiGMA East Europe was exceptional! The energy and enthusiasm at the event were truly inspiring. We were thrilled to see the strong interest in our portfolio and to receive positive feedback, confirming that we are on the right track. Notably, there was a significant interest from clients in Southeast Europe, as well as from other markets around the world.

You have been awarded with Best Game Studio during SiGMA East Europe Awards: can you tell us more about what this recognition means for your company and how it reflects your work?

Winning Best Game Studio at the SiGMA East Europe Awards is such an exciting milestone for us! It sets us up as a top player in the gaming world, and it’s a real testament to our hard work, creativity, and passion for delivering fantastic games, as showcased in our comprehensive variety portfolio of 300+ casino games. This award motivates our team and sparks even more innovation and excellence in game development! It’s a proud moment that highlights our journey and boosts our determination to keep breaking new ground.

Did SiGMA East Europe meet your expectations in terms of networking and showcasing your latest products? Did you see any trends or innovations that caught your attention?

The networking opportunities were excellent – we enjoyed catching up with old friends and making new connections. Overall, the event reinforced the importance of staying agile and innovating as the market evolves. It was a valuable experience for our entire team, and we’re already looking forward to the next one.

What current trends do you see shaping the online slot games industry? How do you plan to adapt to or capitalize on these trends?

We see that customer preferences in many regions are shifting away from the traditional 5-reel setup, with cluster slots featuring cascading reels and enhanced bonus features gaining popularity. However, preferences vary across different territories, and we do our best to cater to all these diverse tastes.

Can you tell us more about any new slot games or features you launched or previewed at the expo? How have these been received by operators and players?

Alongside our well-known titles such as Cavemen and Dinosaurs, Cocktail Rush and 20 Golden Coins, we presented Coin Gobbler – a cluster slot game with progressive free spins and buy bonus feature. We strongly believe that this game will be our next big hit. Furthermore, we have exciting marketing and promotional activities planned that will be launching soon.

What can we expect from your company in the next 12 months? Any exciting developments or trends you’re looking forward to?

You can expect exciting developments from our company as we plan to capitalize on the latest trends. We’re introducing more slots with cutting-edge modern features designed to cater to a wide range of tastes. We are working on new jackpot systems ready to be launched in the beginning of 2025. We are also working on a new model of Type S of our premium slot cabinet series, again to be premiering in 2025. So, there’s a lot more to come and it’s top-notch entertainment only.