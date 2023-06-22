Amusnet launched the new title Extra Crown

This is a 5 reel, 10 fixed lines video slot.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive presents a new video slot that combines the timeless charm of classic video slots with a glamorous layout: Extra Crown.

This 5 reel, 10 fixed lines video slot offers a kingdom full of fruits, bells, and sevens, where fortunes await those bold enough to seize them. Players can step into a world of art-inspired luxury where every spin is a masterpiece in its own.

They have to watch out for the Crown Wild symbol and its great rewards. The Dollar and Star symbols are their Scatters boosting their winnings.

Players can multiply their winning through the Gamble feature. Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed.

Amusnet wins game retro-style award

A few days ago, Amusnet once again validated its leading position in the iGaming world with a triumph at the prestigious CasinoBeats Game Developers Awards 2023.

The company’s slot Fruits & Gold received the highly coveted Game Retro-Style award, which recognizes its captivating gameplay and innovative design. Amusnet’s commitment to pushing boundaries in game development was further acknowledged with nominations for Yordan Georgiev as product manager of 2023 and Drops of Water for Game Design and Art Direction.