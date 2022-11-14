Irina Rusimova, Amusnet Interactive: “We are excited to join SiGMA for a consecutive year”

Irina Rusimova, Chief Business Development Officer at Amusnet Interactive, granted an interview to Focus Gaming News about the company’s presence at SiGMA Europe.

Amusnet Interactive is going to participate in SiGMA Europe. How do you prepare for this event?

SiGMA is one of the largest and most significant events in the iGaming calendar. We are excited to join for a consecutive year with an impressive stand design. We attend many exhibitions during the year, and the team is well aware of the preparation process. Currently, we are communicating with our partners and organising meetings in order to have a useful time at SiGMA.

A novelty for us will be a very special and exclusive event for our partners and clients, which we will host on the evening of the 16th of November in the heart of Valletta.

The company has recently attended G2E Las Vegas, what analysis do you make of your participation there? The company also introduced new products there. What was the feedback you received?

G2E Las Vegas was a very busy event. We are really satisfied with our participation because our stand became a focus of attention for our existing partners and for many delegates who showed great interest in our games and services.

The feedback we received was extremely positive, our partners are excited about our new name. They are already familiar with our high-quality products and how we do business and are eager to see what’s coming next.

Talking about new products, the company has released its first charity-related slot – Drops of Water. How was the idea for this initiative born?

The water crisis is a significant issue that is often neglected, so we decided to look for an organization that focuses specifically on water issues.

We chose to partner with charity: water because of its transparent process and significant experience. In the 16 years since its establishment, it has already helped over 15 million people in more than 29 countries. The organization works with partners to build water systems in isolated rural areas where the majority spend hours every day walking to collect water for their families.

Drops of Water is our first game to support a charity organization donating 3% of the profit to initiatives in Africa and India. Everyone is welcome at our stand G5 to learn more insights about the development and cause and to try it, of course.

You were also present at SBC Summit Latin America, an important event for the company because of its expansion in LatAm. How do you see the growth of this market this year?

Yes, we are constantly expanding in the LatAm market, adding more territories. We are proud we extended our portfolio with Argentina this year! The market is very dynamic and we observe the situation with the upcoming regulations in Peru, Brazil, Chile, and Uruguay.

At SBC Summit Latin America the Business Development Team was represented by Nikola Georgiev and Georgi Izov. They were able to meet many of our local partners and discuss the next steps in our expansion. It was a very successful event, for sure.