Amusnet and Planetwin365 Join Forces to Elevate Italian Gaming Experience

Press release.- Amusnet has announced its latest partnership with Italian operator Planetwin365, marking another significant step in expanding its presence in the competitive Italian market. The collaboration combines the renowned provider’s diverse portfolio of gaming content with Planetwin 365’s vast reach and reputation as one of the country’s prominent operators.

Polina Nedyalkova, director at Amusnet Italy, said: “Teaming up with Planetwin365 is a strategic move that aligns with our broader goals for growth in the local market. By collaborating with such an established and respected operator, we aim to enhance the gaming experience for Italian players by offering a curated selection of top-notch titles, further solidifying Amusnet’s footprint in the region.”

Kristina Lozo, online casino manager of Planetwin365, commented: “We are confident that the titles developed by Amusnet will be received with great enthusiasm by our players.

“The content that will enrich our catalogue of games in Italy through this agreement is certainly a quality addition to our online portfolio.”

On Planetwin365’s platform, Italian players can find some of the company’s best-performing games in Italy, such as 20 Super Hot, 40 Super Hot, Great 27, Royal Secrets, Shining Crown, and Supreme Hot.

Shining Crown is a regal 5-reel video slot that combines classic elements with a modern touch. Featuring 11 symbols, the game includes two Scatter symbols and an Expanding Wild that appear across its 10 fixed paylines. Players can enjoy the thrill of traditional gameplay while benefiting from special features like the Gamble option and the exciting Jackpot Cards bonus game, offering a dynamic experience fit for royalty.