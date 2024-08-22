Amusnet continues to honour its commitment to social responsibility

Amusnet has contributed to supporting vital projects across Africa and India by donating 3% of the game profits to the NGO.

Press release.- Amusnet has been advancing its mission of playing a positive role in the broader social context through its ongoing collaboration with charity: water. Since the release of the company’s pioneering slot with charity elements in 2022, Drops of Water, Amusnet has contributed to supporting vital projects across Africa and India by donating 3 per cent of the game profits to the NGO.

For these two years, different initiatives, developed in partnership with local organisations, have aimed to transform communities by enhancing health, and overall well-being and fostering sustainable practices.

India

In India’s Thar Desert, Amusnet’s donations support an impactful program executed by GRAVIS. 184 household taankas (rainwater harvesting systems) have been installed, benefiting 1,288+ people. Each taanka is built with active participation from the households directly involved in the construction process. The hands-on involvement provides essential water resources and empowers local communities with the skills needed for ongoing maintenance and repairs. GRAVIS has also conducted 17 water and sanitation training sessions for 487 community members.

Ethiopia

The company contributes to a transformative project by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) Ethiopia. So far, the organisation has made notable progress by constructing 31 on-spot springs at remote locations, utilising local materials. Extensive training programs for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Committees (WASHCOs) and water system caretakers have been implemented in all project areas. The training has involved 179 WASHCOs and 106 subcommittees, comprising 1,213 participants. Additionally, the IRC has conducted teacher training in four primary schools, including practical demonstrations and guidance on child-friendly sanitation and hygiene practices.

Malawi

In Malawi, a crucial project led by Water For People (WFP) has also been supported by Amusnet. This initiative focuses on constructing piped water systems and wells. Following the completion of construction, the project will include thorough water quality testing to guarantee safety and effectiveness. A key element of this effort is community engagement: local governments and residents are actively involved in the development and maintenance of these systems. Their participation is essential for ensuring the long-term functionality and sustainability of the infrastructure, extending the benefits well into the future.

The impact of the company’s ongoing initiatives in India and Africa illustrates the difference that collaborative efforts can make in the lives of communities facing water scarcity. In this journey, what a true leader stands for is inspiring and mobilising others to join in the mission of creating meaningful and lasting change for those who need it most.