Amatic Industries proved its quality by presenting MULTI LINK and the CXS30 at BEGE 2023

Press release.- Amatic Industries finishes the exhibition year 2023 strong, with the Balkan Entertainment & Gaming Expo (BEGE) in Sofia. Together with its local partner CGI, Amatic convinces with strong presence in Eastern Europe.

Amatic Industries ensured it showcased its latest gaming machines – the CXS30 upright machines and the Performer Grand Arc (PGA) slant-top with presentation of its jackpot system “MULTI LINK”.

One of the latest products Amatic Industries presented at the BEGE is the Multi Link, which ensures an extensive winning excitement across connected machines. Grand Jackpot and Major Jackpot, that can be won by players on any connected machine, provide an extra chance for even bigger wins. Visitors shared their positive feedback with the Amatic Industries team, boosting the pride of everyone involved, as jackpot systems are becoming increasingly favored on the international market.

Amatic Industries’ jackpot system MULTI LINK.

The team of Amatic Industries is thankful for a successful year 2023 and to all its partners.