Alpha Affiliates aims to set the pace at SBC Summit Lisbon 2024

SBC Summit Lisbon will be held from September 24th to 26th.

Press release.- Alpha Affiliates has announced its participation in the SBC Summit Lisbon from September 24th to 26th. This premier event, renowned for bringing together top professionals and innovators in sports betting and igaming, provides an ideal platform for Alpha Affiliates to showcase its vision and expertise, setting the pace for industry advancements.

With a focus on innovation, Alpha Affiliates is dedicated to shaping the future of igaming by exploring new trends and driving impactful conversations with the summit’s diverse attendees.

Boris Pashnev, CEO of Alpha Affiliates, said: “Our presence at SBC Summit Lisbon reflects our commitment to growth, enhancing our market position, and continuously improving to offer a superior experience to our partners.

“We are eager to strengthen our connections, explore new opportunities, and drive the industry forward through strategic collaboration and knowledge exchange.”

An extended team from Alpha Affiliates will attend the summit, prepared to offer a premier networking experience. They are eager to forge strategic partnerships and lead discussions to propel the industry forward.